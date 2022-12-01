MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
All or Nothing Midday
04-05-06-07-08-11-12-13-17-18-21
(four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
2-4-0
(two, four, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
7-2-7-1
(seven, two, seven, one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
