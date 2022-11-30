MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
04-05-09-10-11-15-17-18-19-21-22
(four, five, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
Pick 4 Midday
0-1-9-8
(zero, one, nine, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
