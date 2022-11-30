MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-05-09-10-11-15-17-18-19-21-22

(four, five, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-1-9-8

(zero, one, nine, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000