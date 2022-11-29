MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-12-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-22

(one, two, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-4-6-5

(four, four, six, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000