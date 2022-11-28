MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-06-09-10-11-12-13-15-16-17

(two, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-3

(one, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-4-4

(eight, zero, four, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000