MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-04-07-13-15-17-18-19-21-22
(two, three, four, seven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
4-6-6
(four, six, six)
Pick 4 Midday
9-2-0-0
(nine, two, zero, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
