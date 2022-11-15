Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-04-06-07-12-14-15-20-22

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-1-2

(five, one, one, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 76,000,000