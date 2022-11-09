MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-04-07-08-09-11-14-15-18-21
(two, three, four, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-9-1
(four, nine, one)
Pick 4 Midday
0-5-3-5
(zero, five, three, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
