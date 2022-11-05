Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-08-09-12-14-15-16-19-21

(three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-9

(nine, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-4-3

(five, six, four, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000