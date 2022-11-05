MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-04-06-08-09-12-14-15-16-19-21
(three, four, six, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
9-0-9
(nine, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
5-6-4-3
(five, six, four, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
Nation
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis
Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town.
