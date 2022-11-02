MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-06-09-10-14-15-16-18-22

(one, two, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-5

(five, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-1-1

(two, four, one, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,200,000,000