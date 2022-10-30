Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-06-07-08-11-12-14-15-19-22

(one, three, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-2

(six, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-8-8

(three, five, eight, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,000,000,000