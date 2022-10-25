MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-07-09-10-11-12-16-17-19-20-22

(four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-9-5-6

(three, nine, five, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000