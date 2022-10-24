MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-06-08-09-14-15-17-18-20-21-22
(three, six, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
Pick 4 Midday
5-4-8-9
(five, four, eight, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000
