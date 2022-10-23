Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-04-05-06-08-09-10-16-19-21-22

(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-6-3

(seven, nine, six, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000