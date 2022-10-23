MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-04-05-06-08-09-10-16-19-21-22
(one, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
7-9-6-3
(seven, nine, six, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000
Lileks: These cookies aren't very sweet
Accept? Reject!
