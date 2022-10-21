MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-02-05-06-08-09-10-14-16-20-21
(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
Pick 4 Midday
1-8-8-3
(one, eight, eight, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
Robert "Dr. Bob" Olson, age tk, MinneapolisNominated by Lea Kluebbe ??, age, city of residence tk email address: Leahkluebbe@gmail.comThe story: During the height of…
