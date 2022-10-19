MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-06-10-11-13-16-20-21-22

(two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-9

(four, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-7-5

(two, zero, seven, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000