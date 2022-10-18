MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-06-07-10-11-13-15-16-17-20-21
(three, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
2-2-2-4
(two, two, two, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
