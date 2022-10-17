MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-05-06-07-08-12-15-16-20-21-22

(two, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-5

(nine, three, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-3-7

(one, one, three, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000