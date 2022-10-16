Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-08-10-13-15-16-17-19-21

(one, two, five, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-5-7

(two, one, five, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000