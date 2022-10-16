MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-02-05-08-10-13-15-16-17-19-21
(one, two, five, eight, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
Pick 4 Midday
2-1-5-7
(two, one, five, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000
