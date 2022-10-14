Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-07-08-11-14-17-18-19-22

(one, two, three, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-1

(four, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-8-5

(three, one, eight, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000