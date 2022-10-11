MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-08-09-11-12-13-16-18-19-21

(three, four, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-0

(two, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-3-6

(six, three, three, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000