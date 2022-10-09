MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-06-07-10-13-14-15-16-17-20-21

(one, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-1-8

(eight, eight, one, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000