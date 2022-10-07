MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-07-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21

(two, four, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-0-8

(five, two, zero, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000