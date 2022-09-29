Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-09-15-16-17-18-19-20-22

(one, three, four, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-4-9

(eight, five, four, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000