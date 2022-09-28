MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-04-05-06-09-11-14-16-18-21
(one, three, four, five, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
Pick 4 Midday
7-7-5-6
(seven, seven, five, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
Business
Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you're sleeping — or not.
Variety
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on 'Bordeaux Concert'
"Bordeaux Concert," Keith Jarrett (ECM Records)
Nation
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street, authorities said Wednesday.
Business
Biden on ending hunger in US: 'I know we can do this'
President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it.
Nation
Judge: R. Kelly to pay $300,000 to victim in sex crimes case
A federal judge signaled Wednesday that she plans to order disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly to pay more than $300,000 to one his victims in a decades-long scheme to use his fame to sexually abuse young fans.