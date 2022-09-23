Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-08-09-14-17-20-21-22

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-7-7

(three, one, seven, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000