Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-06-08-12-14-18-19-20-21-22

(one, three, six, eight, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-4

(one, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-8-3

(four, nine, eight, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000