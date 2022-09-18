MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-07-08-12-13-14-17-19-21-22

(one, two, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-9-2

(nine, zero, nine, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000