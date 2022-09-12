Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-04-06-07-10-12-13-16-19

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-6-3

(nine, two, six, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000