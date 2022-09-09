MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
05-07-09-10-12-13-14-16-17-20-21
(five, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
6-5-2-9
(six, five, two, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
