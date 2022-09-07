MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-02-05-06-09-10-15-17-18-20-22
(one, two, five, six, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
2-6-9-7
(two, six, nine, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
