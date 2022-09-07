MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-06-09-10-15-17-18-20-22

(one, two, five, six, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-9-7

(two, six, nine, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000