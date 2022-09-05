Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-08-11-12-13-14-15-16-18-21

(two, four, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-1

(six, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-3-5

(nine, zero, three, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000