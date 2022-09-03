Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-05-06-07-09-15-16-17-21-22

(three, four, five, six, seven, nine, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-3-1

(zero, three, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-9-8-0

(four, nine, eight, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000