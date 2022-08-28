Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-04-05-09-10-12-13-14-15

(one, two, three, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen)

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-1-8

(one, six, one, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000