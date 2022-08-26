Share on Pinterest

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-06-07-11-13-15-16-18-19-21-22

(one, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-4

(seven, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-6-1-0

(two, six, one, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000