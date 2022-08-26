MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-06-07-11-13-15-16-18-19-21-22
(one, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
Pick 4 Midday
2-6-1-0
(two, six, one, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
A school district in southwest Missouri has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree.
Inspired
Toy seller says a favorite childhood toy can help adults reconnect with youthful joy
Today's busy adults can forget what it's like to have fun, says Paul Dixon.
Inspired
Sun finally comes out for University of Minnesota Solar Vehicle Project team
U students secure long-sought victory in 2022 American Solar Challenge.
Inspired
Worthington orchestra teacher Melanie Loy glad to keep the music going
The award-winning educator credits mentors for guiding her to a fruitful musical career.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday: