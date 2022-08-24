Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-06-07-08-10-11-13-17-18-21-22

(one, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-8-7-0

(nine, eight, seven, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000