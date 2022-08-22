Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-05-06-10-11-13-14-16-20-21

(one, three, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-1-3

(eight, four, one, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000