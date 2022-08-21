MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-04-06-07-14-15-16-19-20-21
(two, three, four, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
Pick 4 Midday
2-6-7-0
(two, six, seven, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000
