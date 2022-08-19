Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-06-07-09-10-12-13-18-19

(two, three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen)

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-8-6-6

(seven, eight, six, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000