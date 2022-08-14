MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-02-03-05-09-11-12-14-16-17-22
(one, two, three, five, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-9-1
(two, nine, one)
Pick 4 Midday
2-1-3-0
(two, one, three, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
