MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-05-06-08-10-11-16-17-20-21-22
(two, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
Pick 4 Midday
9-3-5-0
(nine, three, five, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
