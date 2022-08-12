Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-08-09-12-15-19-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-6-4

(five, nine, six, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000