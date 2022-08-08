MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-05-07-08-09-10-15-16-17-19-22

(two, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-3-8

(six, nine, three, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000