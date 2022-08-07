Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-08-09-10-14-16-17-20

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-2-1

(eight, eight, two, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000