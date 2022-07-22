MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-05-07-09-11-12-15-16-19-21

(one, three, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-3

(five, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-1-8

(four, one, one, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000