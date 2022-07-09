MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-08-09-10-13-14-17-19-21-22

(one, two, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-9

(three, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-6-6

(six, one, six, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000