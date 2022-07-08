Share on Pinterest

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-07-08-11-12-13-15-16-19-21-22

(two, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-9-3-1

(one, nine, three, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000