MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-03-05-07-08-11-15-17-18-19-22
(one, three, five, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
Pick 4 Midday
3-8-8-2
(three, eight, eight, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
Nation
Sacha Baron Cohen defeats defamation suit filed by Roy Moore
Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Thursday defeated a $95 million defamation lawsuit filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who said he was tricked into a television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.
Sports
At Wimbledon, Jabeur 1st woman from Africa to reach Grand Slam final
Ons Jabeur's steady progress from year to year — up the tennis rankings, through the draws of various tournaments and, now, at Wimbledon — has carried her to a Grand Slam singles final, the first African woman and Arab woman to make it that far in the professional era.
Nation
Celebrities react to 'Godfather' star James Caan's death
James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the "The Godfather," "Brian's Song,'' "Misery,'' and "Elf,'' died Wednesday at age 82. Caan's death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans.
Sports
WNBA players union 'stands with' Griner after guilty plea
Brittney Griner's guilty plea Thursday has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers.
Sports
WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.