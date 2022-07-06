MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-04-05-06-08-09-10-12-15-16-19
(two, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen)
Pick 3 Midday
3-1-1
(three, one, one)
Pick 4 Midday
5-0-6-0
(five, zero, six, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
Variety
WI Lottery
