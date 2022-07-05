MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-3

(one, seven, six, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000