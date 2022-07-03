MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-04-05-06-13-15-16-17-18-19-20
(three, four, five, six, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
Pick 3 Midday
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
0-7-1-4
(zero, seven, one, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
WI Lottery
